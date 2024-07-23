Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2024

    Video by Edward Muniz 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    1st Battalion, 78th Field Artillery Regiment conducted an M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System live fire at Fort Sill, Okla.

    Who: 1st Battalion, 78th Field Artillery Regiment

    What: Soldiers from 1-78th FA BN demonstrated their M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System capabilities in a live-fire exercise.

    Where: Fort Sill, Okla.

    When: March 27, 2024

    Why: 1-78th FA BN Soldiers wanted to test their readiness and display their battle-ready formations’ capabilities to fight America’s wars whenever they are called to.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2024
    Date Posted: 07.24.2024 10:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 931476
    VIRIN: 240327-D-NR812-2039
    PIN: 03
    Filename: DOD_110460805
    Length: 00:08:38
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Battalion, 78th Field Artillery Regiment M270 MLRS Live Fire Exercise B-Roll #3, by Edward Muniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Field Artillery
    MLRS
    Fort Sill
    Artillery
    Multiple Launch Rocket System
    Fires Center of Excellence

