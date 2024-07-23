1st Battalion, 78th Field Artillery Regiment M270 MLRS Live Fire Exercise B-Roll #3

1st Battalion, 78th Field Artillery Regiment conducted an M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System live fire at Fort Sill, Okla.
Who: 1st Battalion, 78th Field Artillery Regiment
What: Soldiers from 1-78th FA BN demonstrated their M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System capabilities in a live-fire exercise.
Where: Fort Sill, Okla.
When: March 27, 2024
Why: 1-78th FA BN Soldiers wanted to test their readiness and display their battle-ready formations’ capabilities to fight America’s wars whenever they are called to.
