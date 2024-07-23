The U.S. Army Best Squad Competition in Germany – Will 173rd Airborne Brigade Rise to the Top?

GRAFENWOEHR, Germany (July 24, 2024) - Teams from across U.S. Army Europe and Africa are meeting at the Grafenwoehr Training Area in Germany to compete for the title of Best Squad from July 29 to August 9, 2024. This event will push squads to their limits, test their effectiveness, communication, and overall cohesion. Individual soldiers will be challenged on their technical and tactical proficiency, endurance, and fortitude, showcasing their skills in a wide range of squad-level tasks designed to highlight professional skill and knowledge.
The Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment 173rd Airborne Brigade competitors are:
Staff Sgt. Maxwell Ulrich from Carbondale, Illinois
Spc. Tyler Allen from New York, New York
Spc. Colby Milbury from Boston, Massachusetts
Spc. Tyler Miller from Belmont, North Carolina
Sgt. Gage
The winners of this competition will earn the honor of representing U.S. Army Europe and Africa at the Army Best Squad Competition. Additionally, one noncommissioned officer and one junior soldier from the final winning squad will be selected to be named the Army’s Best NCO and Best Soldier of the Year.
