240716-N-VJ326-1001
An F-35B Lightning II aircraft assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 122 takes off during deck-landing qualifications on the flight deck of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), in the Pacific Ocean, July 15, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)
Date Taken:
|07.16.2024
Date Posted:
|07.24.2024 04:09
Category:
|Video Productions
Video ID:
|931439
VIRIN:
|240716-N-VJ326-1001
PIN:
|1001
Filename:
|DOD_110460336
Length:
|00:00:23
Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
Downloads:
|2
High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Tripoli Qualifies in fixedwng flight ops, by PO2 Malcolm Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
