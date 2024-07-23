Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Tripoli Qualifies in fixedwng flight ops

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.16.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    240716-N-VJ326-1001
    An F-35B Lightning II aircraft assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 122 takes off during deck-landing qualifications on the flight deck of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), in the Pacific Ocean, July 15, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2024
    Date Posted: 07.24.2024 04:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 931439
    VIRIN: 240716-N-VJ326-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_110460336
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli Qualifies in fixedwng flight ops, by PO2 Malcolm Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy
    Tripoli
    LHA7

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download