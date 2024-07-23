USS Tripoli Qualifies in fixedwng flight ops

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/931439" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

240716-N-VJ326-1001

An F-35B Lightning II aircraft assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 122 takes off during deck-landing qualifications on the flight deck of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), in the Pacific Ocean, July 15, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)