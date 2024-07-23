Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Eagle Partner 24: Armavir

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ARMAVIR, ARMENIA

    07.16.2024

    Video by Pfc. Alexcia Rupert 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers and Armenian service members conduct a live-fire exercise for Eagle Partner 24 at Armavir, Armenia, July 16 - 24, 2024. Eagle Partner, a bi-lateral exercise between the U.S. Army and Armenian Armed Forces, aims to enhance interoperability and improve peacekeeping and stability operation capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alexcia Rupert)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2024
    Date Posted: 07.24.2024 02:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 931435
    VIRIN: 240716-A-JR370-7279
    Filename: DOD_110460284
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: ARMAVIR, AM

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eagle Partner 24: Armavir, by PFC Alexcia Rupert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USARMY
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    EaglePartner

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download