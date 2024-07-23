U.S. Soldiers and Armenian service members conduct a live-fire exercise for Eagle Partner 24 at Armavir, Armenia, July 16 - 24, 2024. Eagle Partner, a bi-lateral exercise between the U.S. Army and Armenian Armed Forces, aims to enhance interoperability and improve peacekeeping and stability operation capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alexcia Rupert)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2024 02:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|931435
|VIRIN:
|240716-A-JR370-7279
|Filename:
|DOD_110460284
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|ARMAVIR, AM
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Eagle Partner 24: Armavir, by PFC Alexcia Rupert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.