    Multinational ships sail in formation during RIMPAC 2024

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.22.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Corban Lundborg  

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    Multinational ships sail in formation July 22, off the coast of Hawaii during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Corban Lundborg)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2024
    Date Posted: 07.23.2024 21:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 931424
    VIRIN: 240722-F-IZ285-3002
    Filename: DOD_110459985
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Multinational ships sail in formation during RIMPAC 2024, by MSgt Corban Lundborg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

