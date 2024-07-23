The 422d Test and Evaluation Squadron A-10 Division drops a guided ADM-160 Miniature Air Launched Decoy (MALD) off an A-10C Thunderbolt II on June. 11, 2024 at the Utah Test & Training Range (UTTR). Footage of this event was captured by the 59th Test and Evaluation Squadron developed OTTER-CAM (Operational Test & Training Exterior Recording Camera). Read more about OTTER-CAM here: https://www.53rdwing.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/3688631/flight-test-engineer-designs-innovative-exterior-camera-system/
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2024 18:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|931414
|VIRIN:
|240611-F-AA323-1511
|Filename:
|DOD_110459593
|Length:
|00:00:11
|Location:
|UTAH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, OTTER-CAM A-10 422d Test and Evaluation Squadron footage_clip 5, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.