OTTER-CAM A-10 422d Test and Evaluation Squadron footage_clip 5

The 422d Test and Evaluation Squadron A-10 Division drops a guided ADM-160 Miniature Air Launched Decoy (MALD) off an A-10C Thunderbolt II on June. 11, 2024 at the Utah Test & Training Range (UTTR). Footage of this event was captured by the 59th Test and Evaluation Squadron developed OTTER-CAM (Operational Test & Training Exterior Recording Camera). Read more about OTTER-CAM here: https://www.53rdwing.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/3688631/flight-test-engineer-designs-innovative-exterior-camera-system/