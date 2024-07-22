Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ft. Buchanan LRC enables Installation Mission

    PUERTO RICO

    07.19.2024

    Video by Jose Lopez 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan

    Fort Buchanan's Logistics Readiness Center performs mission essential tasks in support of the installation's garrison and supporting units. The LRC's warehouse are key to Soldier readiness.

    Location: PR

