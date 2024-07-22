Fort Buchanan's Logistics Readiness Center performs mission essential tasks in support of the installation's garrison and supporting units. The LRC's warehouse are key to Soldier readiness.
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2024 16:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|931397
|VIRIN:
|240719-O-UG893-5645
|Filename:
|DOD_110459223
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|PR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Ft. Buchanan LRC enables Installation Mission, by Jose Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.