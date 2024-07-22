Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Buffalo Soldiers Day

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2024

    Video by Edward Muniz 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Buffalo Soldiers Day is celebrated on July 28 to commemorate the formation of the first regular U.S. Army regiments of African American soldiers in 1866. The nickname "Buffalo Soldiers" came from American Plains Indians who fought against the Black cavalry troops because of their curly hair, which resembled a buffalo's coat, and fierce fighting style. The Buffalo Soldiers served in four all-Black units in the American West from 1866 until the mid-20th century, fighting in the Indian Wars and World War II, building roads and infrastructure, and guarding settlers and mail routes. Their service provided pivotal contributions to Fort Sill and Southwest Oklahoma, shaping the expanding American West into the country it is today.

    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US

    Diversity
    Fort Sill
    Buffalo Soldiers
    Fires Center of Excellence
    Buffalo Soldiers Day
    Modern Frontier

