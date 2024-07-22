Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Koa Moana 24: Playing Softball with Palau Locals (REEL)

    KOROR, PALAU

    07.22.2024

    Video by Sgt. Nello Miele 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, play softball against Palau locals in the Constitutional Day Softball Tournament, exercising their warrior spirit in friendly competition during exercise Koa Moana 24 at Meyuns Elementary Softball Field, Koror, Palau, July 13, 2024. During Koa Moana’s deployment throughout the Indo-Pacific region, U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force work to strengthen alliances and partnerships with development of interoperable capabilities, combined operations, theater security cooperation, and capacity-building efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Nello Miele)

    This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from De Wolfe: Flashpoint _ 60 Second_RMCD 2041_26 Justin Myers and Hywel Maggs_Rouge Music Ltd

    Date Taken: 07.22.2024
    Date Posted: 07.23.2024 00:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 931312
    VIRIN: 240723-M-ZL739-8643
    Filename: DOD_110457855
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: KOROR, PW

    1st MLG
    I MEF
    Marine Corps
    Koa Moana
    IMEFSummerSeries

