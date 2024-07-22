U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, play softball against Palau locals in the Constitutional Day Softball Tournament, exercising their warrior spirit in friendly competition during exercise Koa Moana 24 at Meyuns Elementary Softball Field, Koror, Palau, July 13, 2024. During Koa Moana’s deployment throughout the Indo-Pacific region, U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force work to strengthen alliances and partnerships with development of interoperable capabilities, combined operations, theater security cooperation, and capacity-building efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Nello Miele)
This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from De Wolfe: Flashpoint _ 60 Second_RMCD 2041_26 Justin Myers and Hywel Maggs_Rouge Music Ltd
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2024 00:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|931312
|VIRIN:
|240723-M-ZL739-8643
|Filename:
|DOD_110457855
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|KOROR, PW
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Koa Moana 24: Playing Softball with Palau Locals (REEL), by Sgt Nello Miele, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.