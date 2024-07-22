U.S. Marines and Sailors Thankful to Support Humanitarian Aid Efforts in Chuuk

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, give thanks to the people of Chuuk for allowing the U.S. Military to play a pivotal role in delivering food and water to the outer islands in support of the International Organization of Migration’s initiatives during exercise Koa Moana at Weno, Chuuk, July 18, 2024. Marines and Sailors supported a humanitarian effort resulting in more than 2,000 bags of rice and 3,000 cases of water delivered to the outer islands of Weno, Chuuk. During Koa Moana’s deployment throughout the Indo-Pacific region, U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force work to strengthen alliances and partnerships with development of interoperable capabilities, combined operations, theater security cooperation, and capacity-building efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brandon Marrero)