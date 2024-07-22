Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines and Sailors Thankful to Support Humanitarian Aid Efforts in Chuuk

    CHUUK, MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF

    07.22.2024

    Video by Cpl. Brandon Marrero 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, give thanks to the people of Chuuk for allowing the U.S. Military to play a pivotal role in delivering food and water to the outer islands in support of the International Organization of Migration’s initiatives during exercise Koa Moana at Weno, Chuuk, July 18, 2024. Marines and Sailors supported a humanitarian effort resulting in more than 2,000 bags of rice and 3,000 cases of water delivered to the outer islands of Weno, Chuuk. During Koa Moana’s deployment throughout the Indo-Pacific region, U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force work to strengthen alliances and partnerships with development of interoperable capabilities, combined operations, theater security cooperation, and capacity-building efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brandon Marrero)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2024
    Date Posted: 07.23.2024 02:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 931304
    VIRIN: 240717-M-WH863-1001
    Filename: DOD_110457605
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: CHUUK, FM

    TAGS

    Koa Moana 24, I MEF, 1st MLG, Marine Corps

