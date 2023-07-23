On this Pacific News: U.S. Navy sailors launch and recover aircraft during Rim of the Pacific 2024, Exercise Pitch Black kicks off in Australia, and Papua New Guinea and U.S. Servicemembers participate in Exercise Tamiok Strike.
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2024 21:18
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|931303
|VIRIN:
|240723-F-FY103-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110457573
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific News: July 23, 2023, by SrA Brandt Self, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
