    Pacific News: July 23, 2023

    JAPAN

    07.22.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Brandt Self 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News: U.S. Navy sailors launch and recover aircraft during Rim of the Pacific 2024, Exercise Pitch Black kicks off in Australia, and Papua New Guinea and U.S. Servicemembers participate in Exercise Tamiok Strike.

    Date Taken: 07.22.2024
    Date Posted: 07.22.2024 21:18
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 931303
    VIRIN: 240723-F-FY103-1001
    Filename: DOD_110457573
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: JP

    This work, Pacific News: July 23, 2023, by SrA Brandt Self, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RIMPAC
    PNB
    Pitch Black
    Tamiok Strike

