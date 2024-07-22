Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military celebrates Guam's 80th Liberation Day Anniversary

    GUAM

    07.21.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jordan Garner 

    36th Wing

    U.S. Armed Forces members stationed on Guam celebrate its 80th Liberation Day Parade, July 21, 2024.

    Date Taken: 07.21.2024
    Date Posted: 07.22.2024 20:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 931301
    VIRIN: 240721-F-RX291-1001
    Filename: DOD_110457454
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: GU

    Guam
    Liberation Day
    Andersen AFB
    WWII
    parade

