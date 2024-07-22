1-109th Field Artillery fire direction center

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/931277" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 109th Field Artillery Regiment, 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania Army National Guard man a Fire Direction Center (FDC) during annual training at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. July 12-20, 2024. An FDC part of an artillery command post that receives fire requests from forward observers and determines firing data to transmit to firing sections on a gun line. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)