Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1-109th Field Artillery fire direction center

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith 

    55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, 28th Infantry Division

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 109th Field Artillery Regiment, 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania Army National Guard man a Fire Direction Center (FDC) during annual training at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. July 12-20, 2024. An FDC part of an artillery command post that receives fire requests from forward observers and determines firing data to transmit to firing sections on a gun line. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2024
    Date Posted: 07.22.2024 16:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 931277
    VIRIN: 240722-Z-AM608-1001
    Filename: DOD_110456853
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-109th Field Artillery fire direction center, by SFC Shane Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Pennsylvania

    Fort Indiantown Gap

    Army National Guard

    Field training

    Live-Fire Training

    TAGS

    Pennsylvania Army National Guard
    FDC
    1-109th Field Artillery
    Fire Direction Center
    55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download