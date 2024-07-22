U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 109th Field Artillery Regiment, 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania Army National Guard man a Fire Direction Center (FDC) during annual training at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. July 12-20, 2024. An FDC part of an artillery command post that receives fire requests from forward observers and determines firing data to transmit to firing sections on a gun line. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)
|07.22.2024
|07.22.2024 16:11
|Package
|931277
|240722-Z-AM608-1001
|DOD_110456853
|00:01:29
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|0
|0
This work, 1-109th Field Artillery fire direction center, by SFC Shane Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Pennsylvania
Fort Indiantown Gap
Army National Guard
Field training
Live-Fire Training