    10 Items for your Emergency Preparedness Kit

    UNITED STATES

    07.23.2024

    Video by Sean Metzger 

    Defense Health Agency

    Are you ready for anything? What about a hurricane, fire, tornado, earthquake or flood? Take just 1-hour today to find or build your emergency preparedness kit. Disasters don't wait for you to be prepared. Here are 10 things you can grab today, to prepare for tomorrow.

    Date Taken: 07.23.2024
    Date Posted: 07.22.2024 18:27
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 931274
    VIRIN: 240723-O-VJ360-1745
    Filename: DOD_110456827
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10 Items for your Emergency Preparedness Kit, by Sean Metzger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    disaster preparedness
    hurricane
    ready
    MHS
    emergency kit
    DHA

