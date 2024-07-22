Are you ready for anything? What about a hurricane, fire, tornado, earthquake or flood? Take just 1-hour today to find or build your emergency preparedness kit. Disasters don't wait for you to be prepared. Here are 10 things you can grab today, to prepare for tomorrow.
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2024 18:27
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|931274
|VIRIN:
|240723-O-VJ360-1745
|Filename:
|DOD_110456827
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 10 Items for your Emergency Preparedness Kit, by Sean Metzger, identified by DVIDS
