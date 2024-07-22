Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OTTER-CAM A-10 422d Test and Evaluation Squadron footage_clip 4

    NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2024

    Courtesy Video

    53rd Wing

    The 422d Test and Evaluation Squadron A-10 Division conducts Force Development Evaluation of A-10 Operational Flight Program 12 which includes employment of all weapons in the A-10 inventory to verify software functionality at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada on Apr.3, 2024. This video depicts Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAM), Laser Guided Bombs (LGB), and 30mm Target Practice (TP) rounds. This video was recorded using the 59th Test and Evaluation Squadron developed OTTER-CAM (Operational Test & Training Exterior Recording Camera). Read more about OTTER-CAM here: https://www.53rdwing.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/3688631/flight-test-engineer-designs-innovative-exterior-camera-system/

    Date Taken: 04.03.2024
    Date Posted: 07.22.2024 15:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 931268
    VIRIN: 240403-F-AA323-1509
    Filename: DOD_110456792
    Length: 00:03:23
    Location: NEVADA, US

    A-10
    OT
    53rd Wing
    OTTER-CAM
    422d TES

