OTTER-CAM A-10 422d Test and Evaluation Squadron footage_clip 3

The 422d Test and Evaluation Squadron A-10 Division conducts Force Development Evaluation of A-10 Operational Flight Program 12 which includes employment of all weapons in the A-10 inventory to verify software functionality at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada on Apr. 2, 2024. This video depicts Small Diameter Bombs (SDB), Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAM), Laser Guided Bombs (LGB), and 30mm Target Practice (TP) rounds. This video was recorded using the 59th Test and Evaluation Squadron developed OTTER-CAM (Operational Test & Training Exterior Recording Camera). Read more about OTTER-CAM here: https://www.53rdwing.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/3688631/flight-test-engineer-designs-innovative-exterior-camera-system/