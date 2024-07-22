Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, partner agency assist 5, dog after boat runs aground near Fripp Island

    FRIPP ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah helicopter crew and a local partner agency assisted five people and their dog after their 23-foot boat ran aground near Fripp Island, South Carolina, on July 21, 2024. The helicopter crew hoisted all individuals, including the dog, and safely transported them to Beaufort Executive Airport with no medical concerns. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Savannah)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2024
    Date Posted: 07.22.2024 14:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 931249
    VIRIN: 240722-G-G0107-1209
    Filename: DOD_110456492
    Length: 00:04:26
    Location: FRIPP ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    SAR
    USCG
    South Carolina
    Coast Guard
    Air Station Savannah
    Fripp Island

