Coast Guard, partner agency assist 5, dog after boat runs aground near Fripp Island

A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah helicopter crew and a local partner agency assisted five people and their dog after their 23-foot boat ran aground near Fripp Island, South Carolina, on July 21, 2024. The helicopter crew hoisted all individuals, including the dog, and safely transported them to Beaufort Executive Airport with no medical concerns. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Savannah)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2024 14:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|931249
|VIRIN:
|240722-G-G0107-1209
|Filename:
|DOD_110456492
|Length:
|00:04:26
|Location:
|FRIPP ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
No keywords found.