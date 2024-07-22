Coast Guard, partner agency assist 5, dog after boat runs aground near Fripp Island

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah helicopter crew and a local partner agency assisted five people and their dog after their 23-foot boat ran aground near Fripp Island, South Carolina, on July 21, 2024. The helicopter crew hoisted all individuals, including the dog, and safely transported them to Beaufort Executive Airport with no medical concerns. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Savannah)