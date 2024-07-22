Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fighters of the 4th - A1C Kelli LaPlant

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Video by Airman Rebecca Tierney 

    4th Fighter Wing   

    United States Air Force Airman 1st Class Kelli LaPlant, a command support staff journeyman with the 4th Maintenance Group showcases her job's responsibilities on Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina. She documents and coordinates paperwork for the members of the squadrons on base and ensures members are taken care of. (U.S Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Tierney)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 07.22.2024 14:27
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fighters of the 4th - A1C Kelli LaPlant, by A1C Rebecca Tierney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

