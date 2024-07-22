United States Air Force Airman 1st Class Kelli LaPlant, a command support staff journeyman with the 4th Maintenance Group showcases her job's responsibilities on Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina. She documents and coordinates paperwork for the members of the squadrons on base and ensures members are taken care of. (U.S Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Tierney)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2024 14:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|931248
|VIRIN:
|170524-F-FX978-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110456451
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fighters of the 4th - A1C Kelli LaPlant, by A1C Rebecca Tierney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
