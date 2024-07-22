Fighters of the 4th - A1C Kelli LaPlant

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



United States Air Force Airman 1st Class Kelli LaPlant, a command support staff journeyman with the 4th Maintenance Group showcases her job's responsibilities on Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina. She documents and coordinates paperwork for the members of the squadrons on base and ensures members are taken care of. (U.S Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Tierney)