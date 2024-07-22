RIAT 2024 B-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll stringer of aircraft operating during the Royal International Air Tattoo at Royal Air Force Fairford, England, July 20, 2024. The Royal International Air Tattoo represents a unique opportunity for the U.S. Air Force, along with NATO allies and partners, to showcase their leadership in innovation and manpower while supporting various procurement competitions taking place throughout Europe. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)