B-roll stringer of aircraft operating during the Royal International Air Tattoo at Royal Air Force Fairford, England, July 20, 2024. The Royal International Air Tattoo represents a unique opportunity for the U.S. Air Force, along with NATO allies and partners, to showcase their leadership in innovation and manpower while supporting various procurement competitions taking place throughout Europe. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2024 11:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|931234
|VIRIN:
|072024-F-KM921-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110456045
|Length:
|00:00:09
|Location:
|ROYAL AIR FORCE FAIRFORD, SOUTH GLOUCESTERSHIRE, GB
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, RIAT 2024 B-roll, by SrA Katie Mullikin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.