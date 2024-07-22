Captain Demo: Command Dog Strengthens Sailors Mental Health and Resilience (Vertical Video)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This social media video highlights the impact that one command facility dog had on the mental health and resilience of Sailors aboard aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). Captain Demo is a command facility dog who supports the Navy's focus on resiliency and the implementation of Culture of Excellence 2.0 principles that work together to build great people, leaders, and warfighting teams. (U.S. Navy video by USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) Public Affairs)