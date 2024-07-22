Captain Demo: Command Dog Strengthens Sailors Mental Health and Resilience (Vertical Video)

This social media video highlights the impact that one command facility dog had on the mental health and resilience of Sailors aboard aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). Captain Demo is a command facility dog who supports the Navy's focus on resiliency and the implementation of Culture of Excellence 2.0 principles that work together to build great people, leaders, and warfighting teams. (U.S. Navy video by USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2024 10:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|931223
|VIRIN:
|240715-N-TH560-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110455935
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
