    Captain Demo: Command Dog Strengthens Sailors' Mental Health and Resilience

    UNITED STATES

    07.15.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeanette Mullinax 

    Chief of Naval Personnel

    This video highlights the impact that one command facility dog had on the mental health and resilience of Sailors aboard aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). Captain Demo is a command facility dog who supports the Navy's focus on resiliency and the implementation of Culture of Excellence 2.0 principles that work together to build great people, leaders, and warfighting teams. (U.S. Navy video by USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2024
    Date Posted: 07.22.2024 10:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 931219
    VIRIN: 240715-N-TH560-1001
    Filename: DOD_110455919
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Captain Demo: Command Dog Strengthens Sailors' Mental Health and Resilience, by PO1 Jeanette Mullinax, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ike
    CRT
    N17
    Command Resilience Team
    COE 2.0
    Command Facility Dog

