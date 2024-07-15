Keesler News 15 July 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



SrA Liza Davis, 81st TRW/PA, and A1C Kurstyn Canida, 81st TRW/PA, recap the 81st TRG Change of Command and the 81st MSG Change of Command. They also discuss the 81st FSS Youth Programs Expansion Survey and the Discover Keesler website, and they preview the Plan My Move PCS Briefing.