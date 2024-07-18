Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    12 Initiatives Update - Preferred MHS Training & Research Platform

    UNITED STATES

    07.10.2024

    Video by Quinton Lyons 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    U.S. Navy CDR Wesley Campbell, Director for Education, Training and Research at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, delivers an update on the Preferred MHS Training & Research Platform Initiative, one of the 12 initiatives introduced by Walter Reed's Director, U.S. Navy Capt. Melissa Austin. The 12 Initiatives were created to tackle key challenges facing the hospital. (DOD video by Quinton Lyons)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2024
    Date Posted: 07.22.2024 09:04
    Length: 00:01:30
    Leadership
    Walter Reed
    WRNMMC
    12 Initiatives
    12 Initiatives Update

