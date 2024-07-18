Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    249th US Army Corps Birthday

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    07.22.2024

    Video by Pfc. Richard Morgan 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Medics, assigned to the 41st Field Artillery Brigade, participate in a video celebrating the U.S. Army Medical Corps 249th birthday on Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr, Germany, July 18, 2024. The U.S. Army Medical Corps has a long and storied history of caring for Soldiers since July 27, 1775. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Richard Morgan)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2024
    Date Posted: 07.22.2024 08:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 249th US Army Corps Birthday, by PFC Richard Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    ArmyMedicalBirthday

