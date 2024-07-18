Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eat a M.R.E with U.S. Army Col. Bruce Bredlow

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.18.2024

    Video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Col. Bruce Bredlow, 52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade commander, and Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid, 10th AAMDC Public Affairs NCOIC, eats an M.R.E while answering questions July 18 in Sembach, Germany. This series will involve soldiers of every rank as we share meals, reflections and experiences with members of team 10 (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Date Posted: 07.22.2024 06:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 931193
    VIRIN: 240718-A-JK865-3048
    Filename: DOD_110455580
    Length: 00:02:56
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Hometown: CHAMPLIN, MINNESOTA, US

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    AirDefense
    target_news_europe
    ShieldofVictory
    LSGE24

