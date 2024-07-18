Pacific Partnership Gender, Peace and Security training in Vanuatu

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



PORT VILA, Vanuatu (July 18, 2024) - Lt. Cmdr. Zachary Zumwalt, Pacific Partnership 24-2 Chaplain, Anne Pakoa, CEO of Vanuatu Human Rights Coalition, Pastor Colin Kaleb, Chairman of the Vanuatu Christian Council and Milto Mape, Finance and Logistics Officer for the Vanuatu Christian Council discuss the gender, peace and security training hosted by Pacific Partnership 24-2 at the Vanuatu Christian Council in Port Vila, Vanuatu, July 18, 2024. Pacific Partnership the U. S. Navy's largest humanitarian and civic assistance mission with partner-nations, non-governmental organizations and other government agencies to execute a variety of humanitarian civic action missions across the Indo-Pacific. The annual mission is designed to strengthen relationships and improve U.S. and partner-capacity to deliver humanitarian assistance and disaster-relief preparedness. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan D. McLearnon)