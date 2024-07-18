Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Partnership Gender, Peace and Security training in Vanuatu

    PORT VILA, VANUATU

    07.17.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan McLearnon 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    PORT VILA, Vanuatu (July 18, 2024) - Lt. Cmdr. Zachary Zumwalt, Pacific Partnership 24-2 Chaplain, Anne Pakoa, CEO of Vanuatu Human Rights Coalition, Pastor Colin Kaleb, Chairman of the Vanuatu Christian Council and Milto Mape, Finance and Logistics Officer for the Vanuatu Christian Council discuss the gender, peace and security training hosted by Pacific Partnership 24-2 at the Vanuatu Christian Council in Port Vila, Vanuatu, July 18, 2024. Pacific Partnership the U. S. Navy's largest humanitarian and civic assistance mission with partner-nations, non-governmental organizations and other government agencies to execute a variety of humanitarian civic action missions across the Indo-Pacific. The annual mission is designed to strengthen relationships and improve U.S. and partner-capacity to deliver humanitarian assistance and disaster-relief preparedness. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan D. McLearnon)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2024
    Date Posted: 07.22.2024 04:52
    Location: PORT VILA, VU

