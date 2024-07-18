Camp Kinser opens Neighborhood Pantry: B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Marine Corps Installations Pacific and Camp Kinser leadership, along with members of the Neighborhood Pantry at Camp Butler, attend an opening ceremony for a new Neighborhood Pantry in the Deployment Readiness Coordinator's office on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, July 19, 2024. The Neighborhood Pantry exists to provide food and resources to all service members across the island of Okinawa, with one location on Camp Foster and a new location on Camp Kinser. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Maksim Masloboev)