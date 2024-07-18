B-Roll: 1st LAR Bn. Marines, LAVs arrive to Darwin for Exercise Predator’s Run 24

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, transport LAV-25 Light Armored Vehicles by rail from Adelaide, South Australia, to Darwin, Northern Territory, during Rapid Deployment Exercise at Darwin, NT, Australia, July 21, 2024. REDEX is a 1st MARDIV training exercise, with this year’s iteration planned in conjunction with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, to rehearse the ability to rapidly deploy capabilities from Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, U.S., to Australia. 1st LAR tested the logistical efficiency and unit readiness required to rapidly deploy a heavy equipment unit within the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command theater by strategic lift and rail to participate in Exercise Predator’s Run 24. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Earik Barton)