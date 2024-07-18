video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Various employers attended a Boss Lift event at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Salinas, Puerto Rico, July 20, 2024. The Boss Lift is an Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve sponsored annual event in which employers of Guardsmen gain first hand experience of what it's like to be in the Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Elena Torres, Spc. Joel Manzano, Sgt. Jean Martinez, Spc. Felix Ortiz, Sgt Estefanie Lopez, Sgt. 1st Class Marimar Rivera-Medina, Staff Sgt. Gabriel Rivera and Sgt. Hassani Ribera)