    Boss Lift event

    SALINAS, PUERTO RICO

    07.21.2024

    Video by Spc. Joel Manzano 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Various employers attended a Boss Lift event at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Salinas, Puerto Rico, July 20, 2024. The Boss Lift is an Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve sponsored annual event in which employers of Guardsmen gain first hand experience of what it's like to be in the Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Elena Torres, Spc. Joel Manzano, Sgt. Jean Martinez, Spc. Felix Ortiz, Sgt Estefanie Lopez, Sgt. 1st Class Marimar Rivera-Medina, Staff Sgt. Gabriel Rivera and Sgt. Hassani Ribera)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2024
    Date Posted: 07.21.2024 19:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 931162
    VIRIN: 240721-Z-EF563-1002
    Filename: DOD_110454996
    Length: 00:00:07
    Location: SALINAS, PR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Boss Lift event, by SPC Joel Manzano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

