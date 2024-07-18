Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    M109 Paladin live fire mission

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith 

    55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, 28th Infantry Division

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 109th Artillery Regiment, 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania Army National Guard conduct artillery live fire missions July 20, 2024 at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. firing the M109 Paladin, a self-propelled howitzer. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)

    Date Taken: 07.20.2024
    Date Posted: 07.21.2024 19:27
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Pennsylvania

    Fort Indiantown Gap

    Army National Guard

    Live-Fire Training

    M109A6 Paladin howitzer

    TAGS

    Live fire
    Pennsylvania Army National Guard
    1-109th Field Artillery
    M109 Paladin
    55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade

