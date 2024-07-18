RIAT 2024 B-roll

B-roll stringer of aircraft operating during the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF
Fairford, England, July 19, 2024. RIAT is the world’s largest military airshow that
celebrated the 75th anniversary of NATO and the 50th anniversary of the F-16 Fighting
Falcon this year. RIAT also serves as an opportunity for Allied and partner nations to
remove barriers and foster a sense of solidarity and mutual support.
(U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)
