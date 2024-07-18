Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RIAT 2024 B-roll

    ROYAL AIR FORCE FAIRFORD, GLOUCESTERSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.19.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    B-roll stringer of aircraft operating during the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF
    Fairford, England, July 19, 2024. RIAT is the world’s largest military airshow that
    celebrated the 75th anniversary of NATO and the 50th anniversary of the F-16 Fighting
    Falcon this year. RIAT also serves as an opportunity for Allied and partner nations to
    remove barriers and foster a sense of solidarity and mutual support.  
    (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 07.21.2024 11:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 931154
    VIRIN: 240719-F-KM921-1001
    Filename: DOD_110454698
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: ROYAL AIR FORCE FAIRFORD, GLOUCESTERSHIRE, GB

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RIAT 2024 B-roll, by SrA Katie Mullikin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #USAirForce #USAFE-AFAFRICA #NATO #RIAT24 #AirTattoo

