Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1148th Transportation Company participates in Operation Patriot Press 2024 (Interview Package)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BLUE GRASS ARMY DEPOT, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jeron Walker 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the Fort Eisenhower-based 1148th Transportation Company, 110th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, conduct ammunition transportation operations in M915A5 line-haul tractor trucks during Operation Patriot Press 2024 July 13-25, 2024. This exercise, established by the Army Materiel Command, is designed to promote readiness by providing real-world training for Army requirements and to achieve training towards Mission Essential Task requirements for Army active duty, Army Reserve, National Guard, and various other service branches. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Jeron Walker)

    (0:00 - 1:09) - Spc. Laiyla Gabriel, Automated Logistics Specialist, 1148th Transportation Company, 110th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard

    (1:10 - 2:37) - Staff Sgt. Amari Johnson, Motor Sergeant, 1148th Transportation Company, 110th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard

    (2:37 - 2:53) - Sgt. Jacob Litavec, Motor Sergeant, 1148th Transportation Company, 110th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard

    (2:53 - 3:15) - Pfc. Abbe Beatty, Human Resources Specialist, 1148th Transportation Company, 110th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard

    (3:16 - 5:28) - 1st Lt. Trevor Faulkner, Commander, 1148th Transportation Company, 110th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2024
    Date Posted: 07.20.2024 15:16
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 931129
    VIRIN: 240720-A-OD941-5651
    Filename: DOD_110453558
    Length: 00:05:28
    Location: BLUE GRASS ARMY DEPOT, KENTUCKY, US
    Hometown: AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, US
    Hometown: TIFTON, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1148th Transportation Company participates in Operation Patriot Press 2024 (Interview Package), by SFC Jeron Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download