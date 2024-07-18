1148th Transportation Company participates in Operation Patriot Press 2024 (Interview Package)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers with the Fort Eisenhower-based 1148th Transportation Company, 110th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, conduct ammunition transportation operations in M915A5 line-haul tractor trucks during Operation Patriot Press 2024 July 13-25, 2024. This exercise, established by the Army Materiel Command, is designed to promote readiness by providing real-world training for Army requirements and to achieve training towards Mission Essential Task requirements for Army active duty, Army Reserve, National Guard, and various other service branches. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Jeron Walker)



(0:00 - 1:09) - Spc. Laiyla Gabriel, Automated Logistics Specialist, 1148th Transportation Company, 110th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard



(1:10 - 2:37) - Staff Sgt. Amari Johnson, Motor Sergeant, 1148th Transportation Company, 110th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard



(2:37 - 2:53) - Sgt. Jacob Litavec, Motor Sergeant, 1148th Transportation Company, 110th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard



(2:53 - 3:15) - Pfc. Abbe Beatty, Human Resources Specialist, 1148th Transportation Company, 110th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard



(3:16 - 5:28) - 1st Lt. Trevor Faulkner, Commander, 1148th Transportation Company, 110th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard