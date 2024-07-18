FLNG Soldiers Conduct Multi-Unit Air Movement at XCTC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Florida Army National Guard (FLANG) Soldiers from 1-111th Aviation Regiment utilize a UH-60 Black Hawk and CH-47 Chinook to transport FLANG Soldiers from 2-124th Infantry Battalion during Exportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) exercise at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, July 19, 2024. Multi-unit air movements such as this demonstrate the importance of cultivating efficient coordination between various FLANG units.



XCTC allows FLANG Soldiers to participate in force-on-force readiness training events to prepare for deployment.