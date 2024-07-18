Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FLNG Soldiers Conduct Multi-Unit Air Movement at XCTC

    UNITED STATES

    07.19.2024

    Video by Sgt. Marc Morgenstern 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Florida Army National Guard (FLANG) Soldiers from 1-111th Aviation Regiment utilize a UH-60 Black Hawk and CH-47 Chinook to transport FLANG Soldiers from 2-124th Infantry Battalion during Exportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) exercise at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, July 19, 2024. Multi-unit air movements such as this demonstrate the importance of cultivating efficient coordination between various FLANG units.

    XCTC allows FLANG Soldiers to participate in force-on-force readiness training events to prepare for deployment.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 07.20.2024 20:48
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 931119
    VIRIN: 240719-Z-CV219-1002
    Filename: DOD_110453031
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Florida Army National Guard
    Exportable Combat Training Capability
    FLNG XCTC
    FL XCTC 2024
    Camp Shelby XCTC

