JBER Hosts Arctic Thunder Open House 2024

Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson hosts Arctic Thunder Open House 2024 at JBER, Alaska, July 19, 2024. The event features multiple performers, including the JBER Joint Forces Demonstration Team, the U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team, the Pacific Air Forces C-17 Demonstration Team, and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Demonstration Team. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Shelimar Rivera Rosado)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2024 00:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|931117
|VIRIN:
|240719-F-YB356-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110452972
|Length:
|00:06:28
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
