    USS Carl Vinson launch and recover

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.15.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tiffany Emery 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    U.S. Navy sailors launch and recover aircraft on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) on the Pacific Ocean during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024, July 15. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 24 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany A. Emery)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2024
    Date Posted: 07.20.2024 19:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 931116
    VIRIN: 240715-F-UV276-9001
    Filename: DOD_110452971
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

