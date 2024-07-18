USS Carl Vinson launch and recover

U.S. Navy sailors launch and recover aircraft on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) on the Pacific Ocean during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024, July 15. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 24 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany A. Emery)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2024 19:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|931116
|VIRIN:
|240715-F-UV276-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_110452971
|Length:
|00:02:30
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
