U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division participate in a platoon live-fire event on range 410A as a part of Service Level Training Exercise (SLTE) 5-24 at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, July 17, 2024. The purpose of SLTE 5-24 is to create a challenging, realistic training environment that produces combat-ready forces capable of operating as an integrated Marine Air Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Weston Lindstrom)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2024 22:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|931107
|VIRIN:
|240718-M-NL718-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110452804
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, V 1/2 Conducts Range 410A, by LCpl Weston Lindstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
