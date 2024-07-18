Fort McCoy Garrison commander gives first interview after taking charge after change of command ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez speaks to media members July 19, 2024, after the completion of a change of command ceremony at Fort McCoy, Wis. She assumed command of the garrison from Col. Stephen Messenger who had been the commander since 2022. Baez-Ramirez previously served as chief, Reserve Program, U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command at Fort Belvoir, Va. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)