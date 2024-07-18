Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Gen. Josue “Joe” Robles Interment ceremony

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2024

    Video by Ismael Ortega 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    An interment ceremony is held for retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Josue “Joe” Robles Jr. at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, July 19, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Ismael Ortega)


    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 07.19.2024 17:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 931076
    VIRIN: 240719-F-RD023-1001
    Filename: DOD_110452232
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    Fort Sam Houston
    interment
    Joint Base San Antonio
    Maj. Gen. Josue “Joe” Robles Jr.

