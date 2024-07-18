Setting the Foundation for Culture of Excellence 2.0 (Training Video)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this video for Navy command leaders and key influencers, Cmdr. Kevin Naughton spells out the programs and resources Navy commands should use to set their foundations for a Culture of Excellence. Anchored by “Get Real Get Better” principles, Culture of Excellence 2.0 defines the Navy's standards for culture and the integrated framework for building it – outlining exactly how to act, lead, and achieve results as winning teams. This video is a part of a series of training videos to help leaders implement COE 2.0 programs, resources, and principles at their commands. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeanette Mullinax)



See the video and all referenced resources on YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SMABRKgjRoQ



----



YouTube Description:

Just like building a house - building great culture starts with a strong foundation.



Naughton is a Clinical Psychotherapist with the Navy's Culture and Force Resilience Office. Anchored by “Get Real Get Better” principles, Culture of Excellence 2.0 defines the Navy's standards for culture and the integrated framework for building it – outlining exactly how to act, lead, and achieve results as winning teams.



Command Foundational Programs and Resources include:

• Onboarding Process - Command Indoc and Sponsorship

• Command Ombudsmen

• Career Development Boards

• Human Factors Boards and Councils

• Command Resilience Teams

• Command Climate Assessments

• Command Crisis Response Plans