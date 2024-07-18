Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Setting the Foundation for Culture of Excellence 2.0 (Training Video)

    UNITED STATES

    07.16.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeanette Mullinax 

    Chief of Naval Personnel

    In this video for Navy command leaders and key influencers, Cmdr. Kevin Naughton spells out the programs and resources Navy commands should use to set their foundations for a Culture of Excellence. Anchored by “Get Real Get Better” principles, Culture of Excellence 2.0 defines the Navy's standards for culture and the integrated framework for building it – outlining exactly how to act, lead, and achieve results as winning teams. This video is a part of a series of training videos to help leaders implement COE 2.0 programs, resources, and principles at their commands. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeanette Mullinax)

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SMABRKgjRoQ

    Just like building a house - building great culture starts with a strong foundation.

    In this video for Navy command leaders and key influencers, Cmdr. Kevin Naughton spells out the programs and resources Navy commands should use to set their foundations for a Culture of Excellence.
    Naughton is a Clinical Psychotherapist with the Navy's Culture and Force Resilience Office. Anchored by “Get Real Get Better” principles, Culture of Excellence 2.0 defines the Navy's standards for culture and the integrated framework for building it – outlining exactly how to act, lead, and achieve results as winning teams.

    Command Foundational Programs and Resources include:
    • Onboarding Process - Command Indoc and Sponsorship
    • Command Ombudsmen
    • Career Development Boards
    • Human Factors Boards and Councils
    • Command Resilience Teams
    • Command Climate Assessments
    • Command Crisis Response Plans

    Date Taken: 07.16.2024
    Date Posted: 07.19.2024 14:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 931054
    VIRIN: 240716-N-TH560-1001
    Filename: DOD_110451673
    Length: 00:08:07
    Location: US

    This work, Setting the Foundation for Culture of Excellence 2.0 (Training Video), by PO1 Jeanette Mullinax, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

