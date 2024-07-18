Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken participates in an Aspen Security Forum fireside chat moderated by co-host of National Public Radio’s All Things Considered, Mary Louise Kelly

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ASPEN, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Department of State           

    Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken participates in an Aspen Security Forum fireside chat moderated by co-host of National Public Radio’s All Things Considered, Mary Louise Kelly, in Aspen, Colorado

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 07.19.2024 12:26
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 931047
    Filename: DOD_110451467
    Length: 00:43:36
    Location: ASPEN, COLORADO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Secretary of State
    Antony Blinken
    Mary Louise Kelly

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download