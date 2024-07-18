International military aircraft and personnel participate in the Mindil Beach flying display during Exercise Pitch Black 24 at Mindil Beach, Darwin, NT, Australia, July 18, 2024. Exercise Pitch Black 24 is the largest in the exercise’s 43-year history and brings together 20 participating nations, more than 140 aircraft from around the world, and over 4,000 personnel. Exercise Pitch Black 24 allows Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3’s Aviation Combat Element, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 268 (Reinforced), to integrate MV-22B Ospreys and air-combat capabilities into a combined-joint setting in support of multinational objectives. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Manuel Rivera)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2024 04:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|931015
|VIRIN:
|240718-M-TE664-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110450546
|Length:
|00:03:12
|Location:
|DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
This work, B-Roll: MRF-D 24.3 participates in Mindil Beach Flying Display, by Cpl Manuel Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
