Aviation Promotion Video

U.S. Army Aviation recruiting video for the Recruiting and Retention Battalion, Jul. 18, 2024. The following is a promotional video meant to promote the aviation functional area in an effort to boost interest in becoming a warrant officer(U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Seth Cohen)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2024 18:35
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|930992
|VIRIN:
|240718-A-AA072-2481
|Filename:
|DOD_110449888
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|NEW JERSEY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
