    Aviation Promotion Video

    NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2024

    Video by Spc. Seth Cohen 

    New Jersey National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion

    U.S. Army Aviation recruiting video for the Recruiting and Retention Battalion, Jul. 18, 2024. The following is a promotional video meant to promote the aviation functional area in an effort to boost interest in becoming a warrant officer(U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Seth Cohen)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Date Posted: 07.18.2024 18:35
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 930992
    VIRIN: 240718-A-AA072-2481
    Filename: DOD_110449888
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: NEW JERSEY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aviation Promotion Video, by SPC Seth Cohen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Promotion
    Commercial
    Warrant Officer
    Aviation

