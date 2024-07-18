U.S. Army Soldiers with PNGDF participate in staff exercise

B-roll of U.S. Army Soldiers, and Papua New Guinea Defence Force soldiers participating in combined staff exercise, during Tamiok Strike, on July 15, 2024, at Murray Barracks, Papua New Guinea. During the staff exercise both U.S. Army Soldiers and PNGDF Soldiers worked together to plan and coordinate events, in order to better prepare the PNGDF logistically to be able to provide humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, and a rapid response during a major incident. This exercise simulates real world events. Tamiok Strike is a bilateral training exercise designed to improve the interoperability and readiness of the Papua New Guinea Defence Forces, and U.S. Forces, and to enhance partner capacity to respond to conventional and potential natural disasters throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore)
|07.18.2024
|07.18.2024 18:36
|B-Roll
|930990
|240718-A-PR546-1722
|DOD_110449876
|00:01:40
|PG
|0
|0
