Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Soldiers with PNGDF participate in staff exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PAPUA NEW GUINEA

    07.18.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    B-roll of U.S. Army Soldiers, and Papua New Guinea Defence Force soldiers participating in combined staff exercise, during Tamiok Strike, on July 15, 2024, at Murray Barracks, Papua New Guinea. During the staff exercise both U.S. Army Soldiers and PNGDF Soldiers worked together to plan and coordinate events, in order to better prepare the PNGDF logistically to be able to provide humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, and a rapid response during a major incident. This exercise simulates real world events. Tamiok Strike is a bilateral training exercise designed to improve the interoperability and readiness of the Papua New Guinea Defence Forces, and U.S. Forces, and to enhance partner capacity to respond to conventional and potential natural disasters throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Date Posted: 07.18.2024 18:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 930990
    VIRIN: 240718-A-PR546-1722
    Filename: DOD_110449876
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: PG

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Soldiers with PNGDF participate in staff exercise, by SSG Tristan Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Papua New Guinea
    Tamiok Strike
    TKS24
    Tamiok Strike 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download