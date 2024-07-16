Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    19 Air Force Mission Video #2

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2024

    Video by Benjamin Faske 

    19th Air Force

    Nineteenth Air Force is composed of 32,000 total force personnel and 1,530 aircraft assigned to 18 total force wings at 35 locations across the United States. He is responsible for more than 45% of the U.S. Air Force’s annual flying hour program and directs aircrew training courses cumulating in over 24,000 graduates annually. The training encompasses undergraduate and graduate fixed and rotary wing pilots, remotely piloted aircraft pilots, combat systems officers, air battle managers, weapons directors and graduate career enlisted aviators, which provides fully qualified aircrew personnel to the warfighting commands.

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Date Posted: 07.18.2024 14:05
    Mission Video
    19th AF

  •   Register/Login to Download