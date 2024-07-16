Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Behavioral Health at IRT Ozark Wellness

    ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2024

    Video by Lt. Col. Kristin Porter 

    807th Medical Command (Deployment Support)

    Soldiers from the 1835th Combat Operational Stress Control (COSC) provide behavioral health services at no cost to the community during IRT Ozark Wellness in Madison and Newton Counties, Arkansas, on July 16-25, 2024.

    This work, Behavioral Health at IRT Ozark Wellness, by LTC Kristin Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    IRT
    US Army Reserve
    Arkansas
    Army Medicine

