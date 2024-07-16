Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll of U.S. Soldiers Packing Equipment and Gear for Eagle Partner 24

    RAMSTEIN, GERMANY

    07.12.2024

    Video by Pfc. Alexcia Rupert 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    B-Roll of U.S. Soldiers as they prepare and secure their belongings for bilateral exercise Eagle Partner 24 at Ramstein, Germany, July 12, 2024. The exercise aims to strengthen the U.S.-Armenian alliance by promoting peace and security through enhanced cooperation, collaboration, and interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alexcia Rupert)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2024
    Date Posted: 07.18.2024 14:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: RAMSTEIN, DE

    EUCOM
    usarmy
    VCORPS
    StrongerTogether
    EaglePartner
    DepartmentOfDefense (DoD)

