As you fire up the grill this summer, view the tips from this video to help you and your loved ones stay safe! This video was created to support the Naval Safety Command's 101 Critical Days of Summer campaign. (Video by Charity M. Robinson)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2024 12:01
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|930939
|VIRIN:
|240718-N-YA098-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110448870
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Grilling/Fire Safety, by Charity Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
