    Grilling/Fire Safety

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2024

    Video by Charity Robinson 

    Naval Safety Command

    As you fire up the grill this summer, view the tips from this video to help you and your loved ones stay safe! This video was created to support the Naval Safety Command's 101 Critical Days of Summer campaign. (Video by Charity M. Robinson)

