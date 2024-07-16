Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Co, 2-58 IN BN 1st 100 Yards

    GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2024

    Video by Payton King 

    Fort Moore Public Affairs Office

    Trainees with Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 58th Infantry Regiment, 198th Infantry Brigade, experience the first day of Infantry One Station Unit Training, June 28, 2024, on Sand Hill. After completion of the "First 100 Yards," trainees meet their drill sergeants and are assigned a bunk, locker, and other essentials.

    Location: GEORGIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Co, 2-58 IN BN 1st 100 Yards, by Payton King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

