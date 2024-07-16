A Co, 2-58 IN BN 1st 100 Yards

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/930937" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Trainees with Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 58th Infantry Regiment, 198th Infantry Brigade, experience the first day of Infantry One Station Unit Training, June 28, 2024, on Sand Hill. After completion of the "First 100 Yards," trainees meet their drill sergeants and are assigned a bunk, locker, and other essentials.