A Co, 2-58 IN BN 1st 100 Yards

Trainees with Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 58th Infantry Regiment, 198th Infantry Brigade, experience the first day of Infantry One Station Unit Training, June 28, 2024, on Sand Hill. After completion of the "First 100 Yards," trainees meet their drill sergeants and are assigned a bunk, locker, and other essentials.
|06.28.2024
|07.18.2024 14:20
|B-Roll
|930937
|240628-O-IP164-1927
|DOD_110448820
|00:07:22
|GEORGIA, US
|0
|0
