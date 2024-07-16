Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D Co, 2-19 IN BN Turning Blue Ceremony

    GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2024

    Video by Payton King 

    Fort Moore Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers from Delta Company, 2nd Battalion, 19th Infantry Regiment, 198th Infantry Brigade receive their blue Infantry shoulder cords in a Turning Blue Ceremony June 27, 2024 on Sand Hill. The Infantry shoulder cord is a United States military decoration worn over the right shoulder of all infantry-qualified U.S. Army soldiers. Friends and family are permitted to place the Infantry shoulder cord on their Soldier's shoulder.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2024
    Date Posted: 07.18.2024 14:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 930936
    VIRIN: 240627-O-IP164-9084
    Filename: DOD_110448800
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: GEORGIA, US

