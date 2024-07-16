D Co, 2-19 IN BN Turning Blue Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/930936" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers from Delta Company, 2nd Battalion, 19th Infantry Regiment, 198th Infantry Brigade receive their blue Infantry shoulder cords in a Turning Blue Ceremony June 27, 2024 on Sand Hill. The Infantry shoulder cord is a United States military decoration worn over the right shoulder of all infantry-qualified U.S. Army soldiers. Friends and family are permitted to place the Infantry shoulder cord on their Soldier's shoulder.