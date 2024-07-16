Soldiers from Delta Company, 2nd Battalion, 19th Infantry Regiment, 198th Infantry Brigade receive their blue Infantry shoulder cords in a Turning Blue Ceremony June 27, 2024 on Sand Hill. The Infantry shoulder cord is a United States military decoration worn over the right shoulder of all infantry-qualified U.S. Army soldiers. Friends and family are permitted to place the Infantry shoulder cord on their Soldier's shoulder.
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2024 14:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|930936
|VIRIN:
|240627-O-IP164-9084
|Filename:
|DOD_110448800
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, D Co, 2-19 IN BN Turning Blue Ceremony, by Payton King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.