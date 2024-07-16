Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Agricultural Washdown

    SUBIC BAY, PHILIPPINES

    06.27.2024

    Video by Cpl. Aidan Hekker 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Force conduct an agricultural washdown of vehicles and gear in Subic Bay, Philippines June 12-18, 2024. Somerset and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet Is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2024
    Date Posted: 07.18.2024 00:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 930911
    VIRIN: 240627-M-HP224-1001
    Filename: DOD_110448149
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: SUBIC BAY, PH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Agricultural Washdown, by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Logistics
    15th MEU
    Philippines
    PHIBRON 5
    USS Somerset
    Washdowns

