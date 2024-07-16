U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Force conduct an agricultural washdown of vehicles and gear in Subic Bay, Philippines June 12-18, 2024. Somerset and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet Is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2024 00:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|930911
|VIRIN:
|240627-M-HP224-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110448149
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|SUBIC BAY, PH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Agricultural Washdown, by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.